New Issue- WGZ Bank prices 50 mln euro 2018 bond
#Credit Markets
September 12, 2013 / 7:37 AM / 4 years ago

New Issue- WGZ Bank prices 50 mln euro 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sep 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower WGZ Bank Ag Westdeutsche Genossenschafts

Zentralbank

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date September 20, 2018

Coupon 1.5 pct

Issue price 99.86

Reoffer price 99.86

Yield 1.53 pct

Payment Date September 20, 2013

Lead Manager(s) WGZ

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s) &

A+ (Fitch)

Listing Duesseldorf

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000WGZ7L10

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
