New Issue- WGZ Bank prices 50 mln euro 2018 bond

Sep 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower WGZ Bank Ag Westdeutsche Genossenschafts

Zentralbank

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date September 20, 2018

Coupon 1.5 pct

Issue price 99.86

Reoffer price 99.86

Yield 1.53 pct

Payment Date September 20, 2013

Lead Manager(s) WGZ

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s) &

A+ (Fitch)

Listing Duesseldorf

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000WGZ7L10

