CORRECTED-New Issue- Corealcredit Bank prices 50 mln euro 2016 FRN
September 12, 2013 / 8:22 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-New Issue- Corealcredit Bank prices 50 mln euro 2016 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Correction to change ISIN from XS0972129713 to XS0972127913)

Sep 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Corealcredit Bank AG

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date December 19, 2016

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 28bp

Issue price 99.90

Reoffer price 99.90

Payment Date September 19, 2013

Lead Manager(s) CCB

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

ISIN XS0972127913

