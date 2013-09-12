New Issue- Housing & Development Board prices S$1.45 bln 2018 bond

Sep 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Housing & Development Board

Issue Amount S$1.45 billion

Maturity Date September 19, 2018

Coupon 2.365 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Spread 55 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over SOR

Payment Date September 19, 2013

Lead Manager(s) ANZ, BNP paribas, CIMB, Deutsche Bank, DBS,

HSBC, OCBC, Standrad Chartered Bank, UOB & DMG

Listing SGX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 250

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.