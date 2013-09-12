FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-IFC adds 150 mln stg to 2015 bond
#Market News
September 12, 2013 / 10:58 AM / 4 years ago

New Issue-IFC adds 150 mln stg to 2015 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sep 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower International Finance Corp (IFC)

Issue Amount 150 million Sterling

Maturity Date December 15, 2015

Coupon 0.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.798

Spread 24 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.75 pct September 2015 Gilt

Payment Date September 19, 2013

Lead Manager(s) HSBC, RBC CM & RBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s GMTN programme

The issue size will total 400 million

sterling when fungible

ISIN XS0965725731

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
