New Issue-Fiat Finance adds 400 mln euros to 2019 bond
September 12, 2013 / 2:17 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-Fiat Finance adds 400 mln euros to 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sep 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower Fiat Finance & Trade Ltd. S.A

Guarantor Fiat S.p.A

Issue Amount 400 million euro

Maturity Date October 14, 2019

Coupon 6.75 pct

Reoffer price 101.231

Spread 486.6 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 541.7bp

over the 3.5 pct July 2019 DBR

Payment Date September 17, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Citi, Commerzbank, GSI, Natixis, SGCIB &

UniCredit

Ratings Ba1 (Moody‘s), BB- (S&P),

BB- (Fitch)

Listing Dublin

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s GMTN programme

The issue size will total 1.25 billion

euro when fungible

Temp ISIN XS0972759392

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

