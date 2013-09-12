New Issue-Fiat Finance adds 400 mln euros to 2019 bond

Sep 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower Fiat Finance & Trade Ltd. S.A

Guarantor Fiat S.p.A

Issue Amount 400 million euro

Maturity Date October 14, 2019

Coupon 6.75 pct

Reoffer price 101.231

Spread 486.6 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 541.7bp

over the 3.5 pct July 2019 DBR

Payment Date September 17, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Citi, Commerzbank, GSI, Natixis, SGCIB &

UniCredit

Ratings Ba1 (Moody‘s), BB- (S&P),

BB- (Fitch)

Listing Dublin

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s GMTN programme

The issue size will total 1.25 billion

euro when fungible

Temp ISIN XS0972759392

