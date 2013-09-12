FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Asciano prices 300 mln stg 2023 bond
#Credit Markets
September 12, 2013 / 2:17 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- Asciano prices 300 mln stg 2023 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sep 20(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Asciano Finance Limited

Guarantor Asciano Limited and each Subsidiary Guarantor,

on a joint and several basis

Issue Amount 300 million sterling

Maturity Date September 19, 2023

Coupon 5.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.637

Reoffer yield 4.985 pct

Spread 240 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.0 pct 2022 UKT

Payment Date September 19, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP paribas, Goldman Sachs International & NAB

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s), BBB- (S&P)

Listing SGX

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS0972735533

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
