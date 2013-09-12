FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Intesa Sanpaolo prices 750 mln euro 2018 bond
#Credit Markets
September 12, 2013 / 2:38 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-Intesa Sanpaolo prices 750 mln euro 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sep 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Intesa Sanpaolo SpA

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date September 24, 2018

Coupon 2.25 pct

Issue price 99.734

Reoffer price 99.734

Yield 2.307 pct

Spread 90 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 132.7bp

over the 1.0 pct October 2018 OBL#167

Payment Date September 24, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, BNP Paribas, commerzbank, ING

& RBS

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law Italian

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
