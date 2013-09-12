New Issue-Intesa Sanpaolo prices 750 mln euro 2018 bond

Sep 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Intesa Sanpaolo SpA
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date September 24, 2018
Coupon 2.25 pct
Issue price 99.734
Reoffer price 99.734
Yield 2.307 pct
Spread 90 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 132.7bp
over the 1.0 pct October 2018 OBL#167
Payment Date September 24, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, BNP Paribas, commerzbank, ING
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law Italian
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP
Data supplied by International Insider.