New Issue- GE Capital prices A$150 mln 2019 bond

Borrower GE Capital Australia Funding Pty Ltd
Guarantor General Electric Capital Corp (GECC)
Issue Amount A$150 million
Maturity Date September 26, 2019
Coupon 5.0 pct
Issue price 99.686
Reoffer price 99.686
Yield 5.062 pct
Spread 100 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date September 26, 2013
Lead Manager(s) HSBC & TD Securities
Ratings A1 (Moody‘s), AA+ (S&P)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
