New Issue- GE Capital prices A$150 mln 2019 bond

Sep 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower GE Capital Australia Funding Pty Ltd

Guarantor General Electric Capital Corp (GECC)

Issue Amount A$150 million

Maturity Date September 26, 2019

Coupon 5.0 pct

Issue price 99.686

Reoffer price 99.686

Yield 5.062 pct

Spread 100 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date September 26, 2013

Lead Manager(s) HSBC & TD Securities

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s), AA+ (S&P)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

