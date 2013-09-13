New Issue- Volkswagen adds 250 mln NOK to 2016 bond

Sep 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower Volkswagen Financial Services NV

Guarantor Volkswagen Financial Services AG

Issue Amount 250 million Norwegian Crown

Maturity Date April 4, 2016

Coupon 2.375 pct

Issue price 100.492

Payment Date September 19, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Danske

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 1.0 billion Norwegian Crown

when fungible

ISIN XS0909324039

Data supplied by International Insider.