FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Optimal Payments' first-half profit soars
Sections
Featured
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
September 16, 2013 / 6:30 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-Optimal Payments' first-half profit soars

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects currency of reporting to dollars from pounds in Paragraph 3)

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Online money transfer company Optimal Payments Plc’s pretax profit for the first half soared as sales at its NETELLER e-wallet business nearly doubled during the period.

The company, which helps customers use credit card, debit card and direct debit processing through a proprietary online gateway, said it will continue to assess merger and acquisition opportunities. (link.reuters.com/deh23v)

Pretax profit rose to $15.5 million, for the half year ended June 30, from $1.7 million a year earlier. Revenue rose 50 percent to $118.4 million.

Optimal Payments, which was formerly known as Neovia Financial Plc, recently tied up to provide its NETELLER eWallet services to Payline - an online payment company operated by France’s Monext.

Shares in the company closed at 229.25 pence on the London Stock Exchange on Friday. (Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.