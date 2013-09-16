CORRECTED-Optimal Payments' first-half profit soars

(Corrects currency of reporting to dollars from pounds in Paragraph 3)

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Online money transfer company Optimal Payments Plc’s pretax profit for the first half soared as sales at its NETELLER e-wallet business nearly doubled during the period.

The company, which helps customers use credit card, debit card and direct debit processing through a proprietary online gateway, said it will continue to assess merger and acquisition opportunities. (link.reuters.com/deh23v)

Pretax profit rose to $15.5 million, for the half year ended June 30, from $1.7 million a year earlier. Revenue rose 50 percent to $118.4 million.

Optimal Payments, which was formerly known as Neovia Financial Plc, recently tied up to provide its NETELLER eWallet services to Payline - an online payment company operated by France’s Monext.

Shares in the company closed at 229.25 pence on the London Stock Exchange on Friday. (Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)