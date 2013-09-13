New Issue-FMS WM adds 250 mln euros to 2018 bond

Sep 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower FMS Wertmanagement (FMS WM)

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date September 03, 2018

Coupon 1.125 pct

Issue price 99.393

Yield 1.252 pct

Spread Minus 14 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps

Payment Date September 20, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP

The issue size will total 750 million

euro when fungible

ISIN XS0963874234

Data supplied by International Insider.