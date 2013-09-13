New Issue-FMS WM adds 250 mln euros to 2018 bond

Sep 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower FMS Wertmanagement (FMS WM)
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date September 03, 2018
Coupon 1.125 pct
Issue price 99.393
Yield 1.252 pct
Spread Minus 14 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps
Payment Date September 20, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP
The issue size will total 750 million
euro when fungible
