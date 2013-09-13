FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Kommunekredit prices $300 mln 2015 FRN
#Credit Markets
September 13, 2013 / 4:01 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- Kommunekredit prices $300 mln 2015 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sep 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Friday.

Borrower Kommunekredit

Issue Amount $300 million

Maturity Date September 20, 2015

Coupon 3-month Libor + 5bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 5bp

Payment Date September 20, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America & HSBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

ISIN XS0972985641

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issu

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
