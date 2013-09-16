FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- DG Hypo prices 100 mln euro 2017 FRN
#Credit Markets
September 16, 2013 / 8:52 AM / 4 years ago

New Issue- DG Hypo prices 100 mln euro 2017 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sep 16(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Monday.

Borrower Deutsche Genossenschafts Hypothekenbank AG

(DG Hypo)

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date September 25, 2017

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 5bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date September 25, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Natixis

Listing Hamburg

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000A1REZS1

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

