New Issue- DG Hypo prices 100 mln euro 2017 FRN

Sep 16(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Monday.
Borrower Deutsche Genossenschafts Hypothekenbank AG
(DG Hypo)
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date September 25, 2017
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 5bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date September 25, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Natixis
Listing Hamburg
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
