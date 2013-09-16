New Issue-Vasakronan prices 350 mln SEK 2015 FRN

Sep 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Monday.

Borrower Vasakronan AB

Issue Amount 350 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date September 23, 2015

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 34bp

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 34bp

Payment Date September 23, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Handelsbanken

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Swedish

ISIN SE0005423605

