S.Korea to decide on 8.3 trln won fighter jet tender on Sept. 24
September 17, 2013 / 12:35 AM / 4 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 17 (Reuters) - South Korea is set to make a decision on its 8.3 trillion won ($7.7 billion) fighter jet tender on Sept. 24, a spokesman for Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA), the arms procurement agency, said on Tuesday.

The country’s largest-ever defence import programme will be on the agenda for a Sept. 24 meeting of the decision-making committee chaired by the defence minister, the spokesman said.

Top decision makers for the tender briefed the president on Friday and told her that Boeing’s F-15 Silent Eagle fighter was the only bid of three submitted that met eligibility requirements, a source with knowledge of the process previously told Reuters.

