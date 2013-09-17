New Issue- Eurofima adds $250 mln to 2016 FRN

Sep 17(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Tuesday.
Borrower Eurofima
Issue Amount $250 million
Maturity Date June 10, 2016
Coupon 3-month Libor + 10bp
Issue price 100.031
Reoffer price 100.031
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 9bp
Payment Date September 24, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Bank of America & Credit Suisse
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total $750 million
when fungible
Temporary ISIN XS0973243362
Data supplied by International Insider.