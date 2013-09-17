New Issue-Skandiabanken prices dual tranche deal

Sep 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Skandiabanken AB

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 1.3 billion Swedish crown

Maturity Date September 28, 2018

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 54bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 54bp

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 2.0 billion Swedish crown

Maturity Date January 28, 2016

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 15bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 15bp

Payment Date September 24, 2013

* * * *

Common Terms

Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank, SEB & Swedbank

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Swedish

Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme

