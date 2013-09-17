New Issue-Skandiabanken prices dual tranche deal

Sep 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Skandiabanken AB
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 1.3 billion Swedish crown
Maturity Date September 28, 2018
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 54bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 54bp
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 2.0 billion Swedish crown
Maturity Date January 28, 2016
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 15bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 15bp
Payment Date September 24, 2013
Common Terms
Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank, SEB & Swedbank
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing Stockholm
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law Swedish
Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme
