CORRECTED-New Issue- VW Credit prices $300 mln 2018 bond
September 17, 2013 / 12:42 PM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-New Issue- VW Credit prices $300 mln 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Correction to change ISIN from XS0973572000 to DE000A1HQ7L9)

Sep 17(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower VW Credit Inc

Guarantor Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft

Issue Amount $300 million

Maturity Date March 23, 2018

Coupon 2.25 pct

Issue price 99.927

Reoffer price 99.927

Yield 2.256 pct

Spread 68 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date September 23, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs, HSBC & RBS

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000A1HQ7L9

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
