CORRECTED-New Issue- VW Credit prices $300 mln 2018 bond

(Correction to change ISIN from XS0973572000 to DE000A1HQ7L9)
Sep 17(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower VW Credit Inc
Guarantor Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft
Issue Amount $300 million
Maturity Date March 23, 2018
Coupon 2.25 pct
Issue price 99.927
Reoffer price 99.927
Yield 2.256 pct
Spread 68 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date September 23, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs, HSBC & RBS
Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200
Governing Law German
Data supplied by International Insider.