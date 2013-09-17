FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue- Kommunalkredit prices 500 mln euro 2018 bond
Sections
Featured
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 17, 2013 / 12:52 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- Kommunalkredit prices 500 mln euro 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sep 17(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Kommunalkredit Austria AG

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date September 25, 2018

Coupon 1.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.772

Reoffer yield 1.673 pct

Spread 30 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date September 25, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Bnp Paribas, Deutsche Bank, DZ Bank,

Erste Group & Lbbw

Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law Austria

ISIN XS0973424152

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.