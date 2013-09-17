New Issue-Specialfastigheter prices 150 mln Swedish crown 2016 FRN

Sep 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Specialfastigheter Sverige AB

Issue Amount 150 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date September 26, 2016

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 18.5bp

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 18.5bp

Payment Date September 26, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Handelsbanken

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (m) 1

Governing Law Swedish

Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme

ISIN SE0005423746

Data supplied by International Insider.