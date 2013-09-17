New Issue-Specialfastigheter prices 150 mln Swedish crown 2016 FRN

Sep 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Specialfastigheter Sverige AB
Issue Amount 150 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date September 26, 2016
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 18.5bp
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 18.5bp
Payment Date September 26, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Handelsbanken
Listing Stockholm
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (m) 1
Governing Law Swedish
Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme
