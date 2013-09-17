FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Elisa prices 300 mln euro 2021 bond
#Credit Markets
September 17, 2013 / 1:57 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-Elisa prices 300 mln euro 2021 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sep 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Elisa Corp

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date January 22, 2021

Coupon 2.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.779

Yield 2.785 pct

Spread 95 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 147.1bp

over the 2.25 pct September 2020 DBR

Payment Date September 24, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank, Goldman Sachs International,

Nordea Markets & Pohjola Markets

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)

Full fees Undisclosed

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
