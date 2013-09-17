New Issue-Elisa prices 300 mln euro 2021 bond

Sep 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Elisa Corp
Issue Amount 300 million euro
Maturity Date January 22, 2021
Coupon 2.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.779
Yield 2.785 pct
Spread 95 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 147.1bp
over the 2.25 pct September 2020 DBR
Payment Date September 24, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank, Goldman Sachs International,
Nordea Markets & Pohjola Markets
Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)
Full fees Undisclosed
Data supplied by International Insider.