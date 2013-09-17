New Issue- BNS prices 200 mln stg 2016 FRN

Sep 17(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)
Issue Amount 200 million sterling
Maturity Date September 20, 2016
Coupon 3-month Libor + 45bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 45bp
Payment Date September 20, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays & Scotia
Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)
Full fees Undisclosed
