New Issue- BNS prices 200 mln stg 2016 FRN
September 17, 2013 / 2:22 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- BNS prices 200 mln stg 2016 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sep 17(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

Issue Amount 200 million sterling

Maturity Date September 20, 2016

Coupon 3-month Libor + 45bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 45bp

Payment Date September 20, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays & Scotia

Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)

Full fees Undisclosed

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

