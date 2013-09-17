New Issue- BNS prices 200 mln stg 2016 FRN

Sep 17(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

Issue Amount 200 million sterling

Maturity Date September 20, 2016

Coupon 3-month Libor + 45bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 45bp

Payment Date September 20, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays & Scotia

Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)

Full fees Undisclosed

