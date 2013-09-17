New Issue-Unicredit prices 1.25 bln euro 2019 bond

Sep 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Unicredit S.p.A

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date January 24, 2019

Coupon 3.625 pct

Issue price 99.61

Reoffer price 99.61

Spread 225 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 273.7bp

over the January 2019 DBR

Payment Date September 24, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Golodman Sachs International,

Nomura & Unicredit

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0973623514

Data supplied by International Insider.