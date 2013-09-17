FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Unicredit prices 1.25 bln euro 2019 bond
#Credit Markets
September 17, 2013 / 2:27 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-Unicredit prices 1.25 bln euro 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sep 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Unicredit S.p.A

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date January 24, 2019

Coupon 3.625 pct

Issue price 99.61

Reoffer price 99.61

Spread 225 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 273.7bp

over the January 2019 DBR

Payment Date September 24, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Golodman Sachs International,

Nomura & Unicredit

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0973623514

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
