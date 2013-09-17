New Issue- ANZ prices 500 mln euro 2018 bond

Sep 17(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower ANZ Bank New Zealand LTD

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date October 2, 2018

Coupon 1.5 pct

Issue price 99.449

Reoffer price 99.449

Yield 1.615 pct

Spread 23 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date September 24, 2013

Lead Manager(s) ANZ, Barclays & UBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS0973586059

