New Issue- ANZ prices 500 mln euro 2018 bond

Sep 17(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower ANZ Bank New Zealand LTD
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date October 2, 2018
Coupon 1.5 pct
Issue price 99.449
Reoffer price 99.449
Yield 1.615 pct
Spread 23 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date September 24, 2013
Lead Manager(s) ANZ, Barclays & UBS
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Data supplied by International Insider.