New Issue-Helaba prices 100 mln euro 2018 bond

Sep 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Landesbank Hessen Thueringen Girozentrale

(Helaba)

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date January 25, 2018

Coupon 1.125 pct

Issue price 99.85

Reoffer price 99.85

Yield 1.16 pct

Payment Date September 25, 2018

Lead Manager(s) Helaba

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP

ISIN DE000HLB4JH3

