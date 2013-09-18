New Issue-Helaba prices 100 mln euro 2018 bond

Sep 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Landesbank Hessen Thueringen Girozentrale
(Helaba)
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date January 25, 2018
Coupon 1.125 pct
Issue price 99.85
Reoffer price 99.85
Yield 1.16 pct
Payment Date September 25, 2018
Lead Manager(s) Helaba
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP
