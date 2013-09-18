FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Swedbank adds 100 mln SEK to 2016 FRN
September 18, 2013 / 1:21 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-Swedbank adds 100 mln SEK to 2016 FRN

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sep 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Swedbank AB

Issue Amount 100 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date November 02, 2016

Coupon 3-Month Stibor + 90bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-Month Stibor + 90bp

Payment Date September 25, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Handelsbanken

Ratings A1(Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme

The issue size will total 550 million Swedish crown

When fungible

Temporary ISIN XS0974237413

ISIN XS0850948075

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

(EMEA Fixed Income Desk Bangalore; rajesh.shenoy@thomsonreuters.com;

Reuters Messaging rajesh.shenoy.reuters.com@reuters.net;

+91 80 6677 2510, fax +44 20 7542 5285))

