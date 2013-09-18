New Issue-Bayern LB prices 200 mln euro 2016 bond

Sep 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Bayerische Landesbank

Issue Amount 200 million euro

Maturity Date April 24, 2016

Coupon 0.625 pct

Issue price 99.99

Reoffer price 99.99

Yield 2.249 pct

Payment Date September 25, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BLB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance Programme

ISIN DE000BLB2KC2

