New Issue-Bayern LB prices 200 mln euro 2016 bond

Sep 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Bayerische Landesbank
Issue Amount 200 million euro
Maturity Date April 24, 2016
Coupon 0.625 pct
Issue price 99.99
Reoffer price 99.99
Yield 2.249 pct
Payment Date September 25, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BLB
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance Programme
Data supplied by International Insider.