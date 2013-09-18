FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-KfW adds 50 mln Turkish lira to 2016 bond
September 18, 2013 / 2:07 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-KfW adds 50 mln Turkish lira to 2016 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sep 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 50 million Turkish lira

Maturity Date August 04, 2016

Coupon 5.0 pct

Issue price 93.4875

Yield 7.612 pct

Payment Date September 25, 2013

Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.375 pct (0.1875 pct m&u)

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 500 million Turkish lira

When fungible

ISIN XS0864257349

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
