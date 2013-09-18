New Issue-Volvofinans Bank prices 110 mln SEK 2017 FRN

Sep 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Volvofinans Bank AB

Issue Amount 110 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date September 25, 2017

Coupon 3-Month Stibor + 113bp

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-Month Stibor + 113bp

Payment Date September 25, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Handelsbanken & Swedbank

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Swedish

Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme

