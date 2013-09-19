New Issue- KfW adds 100 mln Turkish Lira to 2017 bond

Sep 19(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor Federal Republic Of Germany
Issue Amount 100 million Turkish Lira
Maturity Date September 19, 2017
Coupon 8.5 pct
Issue price 103.950
Payment Date September 26, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Nordea & TD Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.625 pct (1.4 pct selling & 0.225 pct m&u)
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes The issue size will total 150 million Turkish Lira
when fungible
