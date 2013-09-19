New Issue- KfW adds 100 mln Turkish Lira to 2017 bond

Sep 19(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Federal Republic Of Germany

Issue Amount 100 million Turkish Lira

Maturity Date September 19, 2017

Coupon 8.5 pct

Issue price 103.950

Payment Date September 26, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Nordea & TD Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.625 pct (1.4 pct selling & 0.225 pct m&u)

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 150 million Turkish Lira

when fungible

ISIN XS0972246093

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.