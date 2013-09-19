New Issue- Telecom Italia prices 1.0 bln euro 2020 bond

Sep 19(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Telecom Italia SPA
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date September 25, 2020
Coupon 4.875 pct
Issue price 98.966
Reoffer price 98.966
Yield 5.054 pct
Spread 330 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date September 25, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, RBS, Unicredit, BBVA,
Mitsubishi, Santander & SMBC
Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s), BBB- (S&P),
BBB- (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
