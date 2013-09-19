CORRECTED-New Issue-Intesa prices 650 mln euro 2015 FRN

(Coupon corrected from 3ME + 140bp to 3ME + 135bp)
Sep 19(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Thursday.
Borrower Intesa Sanpaolo Bank Ireland p.l.c.
Guarantor Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
Issue Amount 650 million euro
Maturity Date March 30, 2015
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 135bp
Reoffer price 99.925
Payment Date September 27, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, BNP Paribas, Citigroup,
Morgan Stanley & Natixis
Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s), BBB (S&P),
BBB+ (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.