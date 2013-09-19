FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-New Issue-Intesa prices 650 mln euro 2015 FRN
Sections
Featured
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Entertainment
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
September 19, 2013 / 4:18 PM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-New Issue-Intesa prices 650 mln euro 2015 FRN

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Coupon corrected from 3ME + 140bp to 3ME + 135bp)

Sep 19(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower Intesa Sanpaolo Bank Ireland p.l.c.

Guarantor Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

Issue Amount 650 million euro

Maturity Date March 30, 2015

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 135bp

Reoffer price 99.925

Payment Date September 27, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, BNP Paribas, Citigroup,

Morgan Stanley & Natixis

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s), BBB (S&P),

BBB+ (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0974639725

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.