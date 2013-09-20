FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's stocks, rupee recoup some losses on cbank chief rate comments
September 20, 2013 / 7:37 AM / in 4 years

India's stocks, rupee recoup some losses on cbank chief rate comments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Indian federal bonds, rupee and stocks recouped some losses on Friday after the central bank chief indicated the difference between the emergency funding rate and the main lending rate will be reduced in future.

Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan indicated the marginal standing facility rate would be lowered more than the quantum of repo rate hikes.

Rajan surprised markets in his maiden policy review earlier on Friday by raising repo rates to ward off rising inflation while scaling back some emergency measures put in place to support the rupee, which hit record lows in late August.

India’s NSE Index retraced losses to 1.6 percent from a fall Of nearly 3 percent earlier.

The rupee recovered to 61.98/62.00 per dollar from 62.20/23.

India’s 1-Year OIS recovered 10 basis points to 8.82 percent.

For more on the central bank decision, see (Reporting by Archana Narayanan and Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Kim Coghill)

