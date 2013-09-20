New Issue-BFCM adds 100 mln euros to 2017 bond

Sep 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower Banque Federative Du Credit Mutuel SA (BFCM)

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date June 21, 2017

Coupon 2.875 pct

Reoffer price 104.5192

Payment Date september 27, 2013

Lead Manager(s) SG CIB

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 850 million

euro when fungible

ISIN XS0794620806

Data supplied by International Insider.