New Issue-BremerLB prices 50 mln euro 2018 bond

Sep 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Bremer Landesbank Kreditanstalt Oldenburg

Girozentrale (BremerLB)

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date December 14, 2018

Coupon 1.5 pct

Issue price 99.34

Reoffer price 99.34

Payment Date October 01, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BremerLB

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Hamburg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP

ISIN DE000BRL9188

