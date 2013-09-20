New Issue-Lafarge prices 750 mln euro 2020 bond

Sep 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Lafarge SA

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date September 30, 2020

Coupon 4.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.546

Yield 4.828 pct

Spread 305 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date September 30, 2013

Lead Manager(s) HSBC, ING, Musi, Natixis, RBS, Santander, CMZ,

BBVA, Unicredit

Ratings Ba1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Data supplied by International Insider.