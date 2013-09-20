New Issue-Hapag-Lloyd prices 250 mln euro 2018 bond

Sep 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Hapag-Lloyd AG

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date October 01, 2018

Coupon 7.75 pct

Issue price Par

Yield 7.75 pct

Spread 680 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 1.0 pct October 12, 2018 OBL

Payment Date September 27, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, Citi & JP Morgan

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law New York

Regs ISIN XS0974356262

144A ISIN XS0974356429

