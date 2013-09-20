New Issue-Hapag-Lloyd prices 250 mln euro 2018 bond

Sep 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Hapag-Lloyd AG
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date October 01, 2018
Coupon 7.75 pct
Issue price Par
Yield 7.75 pct
Spread 680 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 1.0 pct October 12, 2018 OBL
Payment Date September 27, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, Citi & JP Morgan
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law New York
Regs ISIN XS0974356262
