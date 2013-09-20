New Issue-Glencore Finance prices 750 mln euro 2020 bond

Sep 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Glencore Finance (Europe) S.A

Guarantor Glencore Xstrata plc,Glencore International AG &

Xstrata (Schweiz) AG

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date September 30, 2020

Coupon 3.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.651

Yield 3.432 pct

Spread 165 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 2.25 pct

September 2020 DBR

Payment Date September 30, 2020

Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, HSBC, SG CIB & Unicredit

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0974877150

