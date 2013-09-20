New Issue-Glencore Finance prices 750 mln euro 2020 bond

Sep 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Glencore Finance (Europe) S.A
Guarantor Glencore Xstrata plc,Glencore International AG &
Xstrata (Schweiz) AG
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date September 30, 2020
Coupon 3.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.651
Yield 3.432 pct
Spread 165 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 2.25 pct
September 2020 DBR
Payment Date September 30, 2020
Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, HSBC, SG CIB & Unicredit
Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
