New Issue- Aareal Bank prices 200 mln euro 2016 FRN
#Credit Markets
October 14, 2013 / 10:17 AM / in 4 years

New Issue- Aareal Bank prices 200 mln euro 2016 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 14(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Monday.

Borrower Aareal Bank AG

Issue Amount 200 million euro

Maturity Date October 21, 2016

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 10bp

Issue price 99.96

Reoffer price 99.96

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 11bp

Payment Date October 21, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Natixis, Unicredit & WGZ

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000A1TNCT5

