New Issue- Credit Suisse prices 750 mln euro 2015 FRN
October 14, 2013 / 12:53 PM / in 4 years

New Issue- Credit Suisse prices 750 mln euro 2015 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 14(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Monday.

Borrower Credit Suisse AG, acting through its

London Branch

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date April 17, 2015

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 20bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 20bp

Payment Date October 18, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s) &

A (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

