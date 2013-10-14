New Issue- Credit Suisse prices 750 mln euro 2015 FRN

Oct 14(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Monday.
Borrower Credit Suisse AG, acting through its
London Branch
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date April 17, 2015
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 20bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 20bp
Payment Date October 18, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse
Ratings A1 (Moody‘s) &
A (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue