New Issue-CBA prices 850 mln euro 2016 FRN

Oct 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Monday.
Borrower Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA)
Issue Amount 850 million euro
Maturity Date October 21, 2016
Coupon 3-Month Euribor + 33bp
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date October 21, 2013
Lead Manager(s) CBA, Credit Suisse & Deutsche BAnk
Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s), AA- (S&P),
AA- (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100 - 1
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN program
Data supplied by International Insider.