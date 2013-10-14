FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-CBA prices 850 mln euro 2016 FRN
October 14, 2013 / 1:19 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-CBA prices 850 mln euro 2016 FRN

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Monday.

Borrower Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA)

Issue Amount 850 million euro

Maturity Date October 21, 2016

Coupon 3-Month Euribor + 33bp

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date October 21, 2013

Lead Manager(s) CBA, Credit Suisse & Deutsche BAnk

Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s), AA- (S&P),

AA- (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN program

ISIN XS0983548321

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
