New Issue- Standard Chartered Bank prices 1.25 bln euro 2025 bond
#Credit Markets
October 14, 2013 / 3:58 PM / in 4 years

New Issue- Standard Chartered Bank prices 1.25 bln euro 2025 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 14(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Standard Chartered Bank

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date October 21, 2025

Coupon 4.0 pct

Reoffer price Par

Reoffer yield 4.0 pct

Spread 230 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 280.2bp

Over the 2.25 pct September 2020 DBR

Payment Date October 21, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, JPMorgan Cazenove,

Standard Chartered Bank & UBS

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

