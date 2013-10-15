FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Aareal Bank adds 50 mln euros to 2016 FRN
October 15, 2013 / 8:44 AM / 4 years ago

New Issue-Aareal Bank adds 50 mln euros to 2016 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Aareal Bank AG

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date October 21, 2016

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 10bp

Issue price 99.969

Reoffer price 99.969

Payment Date October 21, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Natixis, Unicredit & WGZ

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 250 million euro

When fungible

ISIN DE000A1TNCT5

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

