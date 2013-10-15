New Issue-Aareal Bank adds 50 mln euros to 2016 FRN

Oct 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Aareal Bank AG

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date October 21, 2016

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 10bp

Issue price 99.969

Reoffer price 99.969

Payment Date October 21, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Natixis, Unicredit & WGZ

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 250 million euro

When fungible

ISIN DE000A1TNCT5

