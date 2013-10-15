New Issue-COE prices 1.0 bln euro 2018 bond

October 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Council of Europe Development Bank (COE)

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date October 22, 2018

Coupon 1.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.580

Spread 10 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over mid-swaps

Payment Date October 22, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, CA CIB, JP Morgan & RBC CM

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AA+ (S&P),

AA+ (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Notes Launched under the issuer’s EMTN Programme

RegS

ISIN XS0984030865

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.