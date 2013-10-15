New Issue-COE prices 1.0 bln euro 2018 bond

October 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Council of Europe Development Bank (COE)
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date October 22, 2018
Coupon 1.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.580
Spread 10 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over mid-swaps
Payment Date October 22, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, CA CIB, JP Morgan & RBC CM
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AA+ (S&P),
AA+ (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Notes Launched under the issuer’s EMTN Programme
RegS
Data supplied by International Insider.