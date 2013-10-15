FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-NRW Bank prices 1.0 bln euro 2018 bond
#Credit Markets
October 15, 2013 / 12:13 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-NRW Bank prices 1.0 bln euro 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower NRW.Bank

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date October 22, 2018

Coupon 1.25 pct

Issue price 99.731

Reoffer price 99.731

Yield 1.306 pct

Spread Flat

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps

Payment Date October 22, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, HSBC, Nord LB & Unicredit

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Duesseldorf

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance Programme

ISIN DE000NWB0535

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
