New Issue-NRW Bank prices 1.0 bln euro 2018 bond

Oct 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower NRW.Bank
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date October 22, 2018
Coupon 1.25 pct
Issue price 99.731
Reoffer price 99.731
Yield 1.306 pct
Spread Flat
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps
Payment Date October 22, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, HSBC, Nord LB & Unicredit
Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)
Listing Duesseldorf
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance Programme
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.