New Issue-NRW Bank prices 1.0 bln euro 2018 bond

Oct 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower NRW.Bank

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date October 22, 2018

Coupon 1.25 pct

Issue price 99.731

Reoffer price 99.731

Yield 1.306 pct

Spread Flat

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps

Payment Date October 22, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, HSBC, Nord LB & Unicredit

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Duesseldorf

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance Programme

ISIN DE000NWB0535

