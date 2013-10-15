FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Leaseplan Corp prices 500 mln euro 2019 bond
#Credit Markets
October 15, 2013 / 12:43 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-Leaseplan Corp prices 500 mln euro 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

Oct 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Leaseplan Corporation NV

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date April 23, 2019

Coupon 2.375 pct

Issue price 99.763

Reoffer price 99.763

Yield 2.423 pct

Spread 100 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date October 23, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, Mizuho & Societe Generale

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Amsterdam

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

