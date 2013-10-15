New Issue-EIB prices 500 mln rand 2020 bond

Oct 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 500 million rand
Maturity Date January 15, 2020
Coupon 7.5 pct
Issue price 101.169
Reoffer price 99.569
Yield 7.599 pct
Spread 16 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 35bp
Over the SAGB Due 2020
Payment Date October 25, 2013
Lead Manager(s) RBC CM
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Full fees 1.875 pct (1.6 pct selling & 0.275 pct m&u)
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
