New Issue-EIB prices 500 mln rand 2020 bond
#Credit Markets
October 15, 2013 / 1:54 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-EIB prices 500 mln rand 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 500 million rand

Maturity Date January 15, 2020

Coupon 7.5 pct

Issue price 101.169

Reoffer price 99.569

Yield 7.599 pct

Spread 16 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 35bp

Over the SAGB Due 2020

Payment Date October 25, 2013

Lead Manager(s) RBC CM

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Full fees 1.875 pct (1.6 pct selling & 0.275 pct m&u)

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0984173624

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
