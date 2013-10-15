New Issue-PFZ prices dual tranche deal

Oct 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Pfandbriefbank Schweizerischer Hypothekarinstitute

(PFZ)

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 538 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date October 31, 2017

Coupon 0.375 pct

Issue price 100.168

Spread 8 basis points

Underlying govt bond Through Mid-swaps

Payment Date October 31, 2013

ISIN CH0225941464

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 400 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date October 29, 2021

Coupon 1.25 pct

Issue price 100.383

Spread 2 basis points

Underlying govt bond Through Mid-swaps

Payment Date October 29, 2013

ISIN CH0225941605

* * * *

Common Terms

Lead Manager(s) ZKB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance Programme

