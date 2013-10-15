FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-PFZ prices dual tranche deal
#Intel
October 15, 2013 / 2:28 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-PFZ prices dual tranche deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Pfandbriefbank Schweizerischer Hypothekarinstitute

(PFZ)

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 538 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date October 31, 2017

Coupon 0.375 pct

Issue price 100.168

Spread 8 basis points

Underlying govt bond Through Mid-swaps

Payment Date October 31, 2013

ISIN CH0225941464

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 400 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date October 29, 2021

Coupon 1.25 pct

Issue price 100.383

Spread 2 basis points

Underlying govt bond Through Mid-swaps

Payment Date October 29, 2013

ISIN CH0225941605

* * * *

Common Terms

Lead Manager(s) ZKB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance Programme

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
