New Issue-PFZ prices dual tranche deal

Oct 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Pfandbriefbank Schweizerischer Hypothekarinstitute
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 538 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date October 31, 2017
Coupon 0.375 pct
Issue price 100.168
Spread 8 basis points
Underlying govt bond Through Mid-swaps
Payment Date October 31, 2013
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 400 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date October 29, 2021
Coupon 1.25 pct
Issue price 100.383
Spread 2 basis points
Underlying govt bond Through Mid-swaps
Payment Date October 29, 2013
Common Terms
Lead Manager(s) ZKB
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance Programme
