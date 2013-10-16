New Issue- Gazprom prices 500 mln sfr 2019 bond

Oct 15(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Gazprom OAO

Issue Amount 500 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date October 25, 2019

Coupon 2.85 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 2.85 pct

Spread 190 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date October 25, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Gazprom & UBS

Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s), BBB (S&P),

BBB (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0226274261

