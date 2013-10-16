FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Sparbanken Oresund prices 400 mln SEK 2018 FRN
#Credit Markets
October 16, 2013 / 10:18 AM / 4 years ago

New Issue- Sparbanken Oresund prices 400 mln SEK 2018 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 15(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Sparbanken Oresund AB

Issue Amount 400 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date October 25, 2018

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 310bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 310bp

Payment Date October 25, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN SE0005497781

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
